Genpact (NYSE:G) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Genpact (NYSE:G) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Genpact has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.05.

Get Genpact alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,010,000.00. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on G. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.