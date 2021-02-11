Genpact (NYSE:G) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.26-2.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.93-3.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.92 billion.Genpact also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.26-2.29 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on G shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genpact from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.88.

NYSE G traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,882. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average of $40.05. Genpact has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Research analysts expect that Genpact will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,010,000.00. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $638,204.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

