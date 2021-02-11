GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary eSensor(R) detection technology. The eSensor® XT-8 system is the second generation in GenMark Dx’s eSensor® platform, utilizing electrochemical detection technology to detect nucleic acids on a microarray. The XT-8 System enables multiplex detection of DNA and RNA targets. The Company has developed four diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 System. Its Cystic Fibrosis Genotyping Test, which detects pre-conception risks of cystic fibrosis, and its Warfarin Sensitivity Test, which determines an individual’s ability to metabolize the oral anticoagulant warfarin, have received FDA clearance. It has also developed a Respiratory Viral Panel Test, which detects the presence of major respiratory viruses, and a Thrombosis Risk Test, which detects an individual’s increased risk of blood clots. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is based in Pasadena, California. “

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.20.

GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 3.02.

In related news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $26,260.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 248,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,020.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyler Jensen sold 32,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $551,784.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,835.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,710 shares of company stock worth $3,632,720 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,623,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,103,000 after purchasing an additional 262,892 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,513,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,495,000 after purchasing an additional 233,290 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after purchasing an additional 400,599 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 951,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 173,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 698,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,205,000 after purchasing an additional 107,727 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.