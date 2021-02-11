Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Genmab A/S from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. DNB Markets cut Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Genmab A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Genmab A/S from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average of $37.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 99.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 31.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 55,268 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 15.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 4.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 153,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

