Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Genmab A/S from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. DNB Markets cut Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Genmab A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Genmab A/S from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.
Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average of $37.96.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
