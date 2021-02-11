General Motors (NYSE:GM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

General Motors stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,310,063. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,334,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 525,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $23,340,917.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,683,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,641.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,446,153 shares of company stock worth $64,000,996. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nomura raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.32.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.