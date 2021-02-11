General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives $10.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

GE traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 340,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,663,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in General Electric by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 158,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in General Electric by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

