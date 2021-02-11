GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GEA Group AG is a supplier of technology for the food industry. Its operating segment consists of GEA Food Solutions; GEA Farm Technologies; GEA Mechanical Equipment; GEA Process Engineering and GEA Refrigeration Technologies. GEA Group AG is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. “

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on GEAGY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GEAGY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,867. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 1.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (GEAGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.