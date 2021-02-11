GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GEA Group AG is a supplier of technology for the food industry. Its operating segment consists of GEA Food Solutions; GEA Farm Technologies; GEA Mechanical Equipment; GEA Process Engineering and GEA Refrigeration Technologies. GEA Group AG is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. “

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on GEAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

GEAGY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.18. 5,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,867. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.64.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (GEAGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.