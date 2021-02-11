GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.18% of GDS worth $26,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the third quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 36.9% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the third quarter worth $57,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 109.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the third quarter worth $123,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS opened at $111.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.42 and a beta of 1.17. GDS Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $115.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.31). GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $224.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GDS. Truist increased their price objective on shares of GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GDS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.06.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

