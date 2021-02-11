GCP Asset Backed Income Limited (GABI.L) (LON:GABI) Shares Gap Up to $93.00

GCP Asset Backed Income Limited (GABI.L) (LON:GABI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $93.00, but opened at $97.00. GCP Asset Backed Income Limited (GABI.L) shares last traded at $92.50, with a volume of 193,011 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 42.90 and a quick ratio of 42.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 92.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 90.28. The stock has a market cap of £428.25 million and a PE ratio of 13.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a GBX 1.58 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from GCP Asset Backed Income Limited (GABI.L)’s previous dividend of $0.25. GCP Asset Backed Income Limited (GABI.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

