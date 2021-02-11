GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Short Interest Update

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the January 14th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,488,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GB Sciences stock remained flat at $$0.09 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,466,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,832. GB Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.
About GB Sciences
