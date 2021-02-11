GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Short Interest Update

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the January 14th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,488,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GB Sciences stock remained flat at $$0.09 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,466,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,832. GB Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

About GB Sciences

GB Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of cannabinoid medicines in North America and Europe. Its intellectual property covers a range of conditions and programs in pre-clinical animal stage for Parkinson's disease, neuropathic pain, and cardiovascular therapeutic programs. The company was formerly known as Growblox Sciences, Inc and changed its name to GB Sciences, Inc in October 2016.

