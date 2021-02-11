Gates Industrial Corp PLC Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NYSE:GTES)

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) – KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Gates Industrial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gates Industrial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $794.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Gates Industrial’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.81.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44 and a beta of 1.87. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $16.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 41.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 141.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

