Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.77% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Shares of GMDA opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $301.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.03. Gamida Cell has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gamida Cell will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.