GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) CEO Sells $58,464.00 in Stock

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $58,464.00.

Shares of GBL stock opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.64. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $20.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%.

Separately, Gabelli reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $19.78 price target on shares of GAMCO Investors in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBL. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Investors during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in GAMCO Investors by 92.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,997 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 13,471 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in GAMCO Investors by 52.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GAMCO Investors by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 461,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in GAMCO Investors by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

