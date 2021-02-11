Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Takes Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $286.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $289.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.52. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total value of $11,910,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,005,823.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on OKTA. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Okta from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.80.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

