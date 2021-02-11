Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 555.6% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $144.05 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $144.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.88 and a 200 day moving average of $127.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

