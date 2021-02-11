Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMY opened at $59.85 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.55. The firm has a market cap of $135.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -545.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.90 and a 200 day moving average of $71.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMY. Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

