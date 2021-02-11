Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Takes $723,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in Amgen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 113,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 17,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. UBS Group began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.39.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $238.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.43. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

