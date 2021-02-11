Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,220.1% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 203,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 187,883 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4,795.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 51,690 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $71.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.51 and a 200-day moving average of $65.01. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $72.13.

