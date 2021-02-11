Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases New Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 624.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $1,720,253.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,023.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $12,573,206.80. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 703,140 shares of company stock valued at $65,450,471. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHWY opened at $107.27 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $115.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.46. The stock has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.04 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.39.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

