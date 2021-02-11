Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Makes New Investment in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,330 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,777 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,931.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $68,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Twitter from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Twitter from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.78.

NYSE TWTR opened at $67.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $69.25. The company has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $3,693,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,460 shares of company stock worth $14,918,537 in the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.