Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Buys Shares of 140,064 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 140,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,773,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 31,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 12,323 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 216.9% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 269,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the third quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 48,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $214.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

