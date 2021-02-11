Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires Shares of 5,715 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $915,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,336,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,487,000 after buying an additional 32,805 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 174,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,736,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 128,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,410,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $75.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.23 and its 200 day moving average is $70.24. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $75.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

