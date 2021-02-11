Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires Shares of 5,370 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $253.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.48. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $254.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

