Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 4,900.0% from the January 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 607,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GLFH stock remained flat at $$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,919. Galenfeha has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

Get Galenfeha alerts:

Galenfeha Company Profile

Galenfeha, Inc engages in the water, utility, and sewage construction activities. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Galenfeha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galenfeha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.