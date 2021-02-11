Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Galecto in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Galecto in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Galecto in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Galecto stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,923. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.77. Galecto has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $17.99.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($55.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($54.66). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Galecto will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Galecto stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 654,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.59% of Galecto at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

