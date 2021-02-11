FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Issued By Oppenheimer

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.13.

Shares of INFI opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $253.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.40. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $5.49.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $24,212,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 429,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

