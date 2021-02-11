FY2021 Earnings Estimate for CT Real Estate Investment Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CRT)

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a report released on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CT Real Estate Investment’s FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

