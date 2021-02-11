FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $11.02 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.00. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.74.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $164.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $172.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,275 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at $51,767,379.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,703. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

