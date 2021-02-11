Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Purchases Shares of 5,000 Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 2,931.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $68,847,000 after buying an additional 1,229,470 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 69,871 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 298,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWTR. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Twitter from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Twitter from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Twitter from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $335,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 316,460 shares of company stock valued at $14,918,537. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $67.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.61. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $69.25. The firm has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

