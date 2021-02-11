Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

SNOW opened at $305.91 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.55 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $294.03.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.92) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.25.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

