Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Hits New 12-Month High at $154.00

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $154.00 and last traded at $154.00, with a volume of 54978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BOCOM International started coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.72 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.78.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $122.08 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Futu by 2.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Futu by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. 14.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

