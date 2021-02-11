Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Receives $9.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Funko from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Funko alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.09. 716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,360. Funko has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $649.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Funko by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,425,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 25,086 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Funko by 586.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 72,829 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,710,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Funko by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 644,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 30,166 shares during the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.