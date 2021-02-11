Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Receives $9.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.29.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Funko from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.09. 716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,360. Funko has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $649.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.19.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
