Frontier (FRONT) Price Up 43.2% This Week

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded up 43.2% against the US dollar. One Frontier token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC on major exchanges. Frontier has a total market cap of $26.77 million and $15.16 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Frontier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00053128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.91 or 0.00261292 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00097960 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00076715 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00083451 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00060679 BTC.

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,855,007 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

Frontier Token Trading

Frontier can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.