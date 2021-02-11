freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €24.00 by Warburg Research

freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA:FNTN) has been assigned a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective by Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FNTN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) target price on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays set a €21.50 ($25.29) target price on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.30 ($26.24) target price on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. freenet AG (FNTN.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €20.62 ($24.26).

Shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) stock opened at €18.32 ($21.55) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €17.17. freenet AG has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

