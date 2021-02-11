Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on AAV-based gene therapy targeting the liver. The company operates principally in Germany and the U.S. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is headquartered in the U.K. “

Separately, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Freeline Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.75.

NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $15.99 on Monday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

