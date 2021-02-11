Foundry Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 176,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $17,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $2,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,815. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.40.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th.

Several brokerages have commented on AEIS. Citigroup dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

