Foundry Partners LLC Sells 4,784 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,489 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $13,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 19.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,248,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,696,000 after acquiring an additional 371,808 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at $4,525,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 250,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after acquiring an additional 105,247 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $5,883,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 267.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 77,759 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTFC traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $67.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $69.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.18 and a 200-day moving average of $52.40.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.70.

In other Wintrust Financial news, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $413,341.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 27,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,740.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $840,600.63. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

