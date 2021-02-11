Foundry Partners LLC Sells 3,464 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $14,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,085,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBH traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,982. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,002.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.06 and a 200 day moving average of $145.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $170.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

