Foundry Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 380,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,246 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 0.9% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $23,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 552.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 171,796 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 53,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,454,582. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.36 and a 200-day moving average of $52.83. The stock has a market cap of $131.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $80.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.