Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.55-0.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.185-393.885 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $327.8 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forward Air has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Shares of FWRD stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.58. 273,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,905. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $39.59 and a 12-month high of $86.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $194,294.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,308.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $227,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,013.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,700 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

