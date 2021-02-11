Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.44

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.44 and last traded at $12.31, with a volume of 474400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAII. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,512,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,763,000.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

