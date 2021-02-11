Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Fortis in a research note issued on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FTS. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. Fortis has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $44.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Fortis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortis by 52.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Fortis by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Fortis during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. 47.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.379 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

