Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $190.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortinet from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.92.

FTNT stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.36. 9,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,288. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.04. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $163.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,995.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,130,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,057,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,402. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Fortinet by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

