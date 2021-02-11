Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 36,100 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 107.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 10.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 150,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 14,351 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 247.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 89,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMI. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

Shares of KMI opened at $14.79 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.75. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

