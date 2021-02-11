Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 195,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,093,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 109,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,792,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $143,972.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,130.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,551 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,247. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $164.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $166.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.69.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.