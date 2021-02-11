Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 500 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,440.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $49,033.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,319,263.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $136.30 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.51 and its 200-day moving average is $122.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $1.025 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

