Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 441 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,445 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CFG opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.98. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.67.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFG. TheStreet raised Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.04.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

