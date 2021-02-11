Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 221.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,986,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,695,000 after buying an additional 5,782,759 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 374.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,535,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,630 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,500,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,045,000 after purchasing an additional 871,071 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $87.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.88. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.