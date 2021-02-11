Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 2,800 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 13,672.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.22.

HIW opened at $40.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

